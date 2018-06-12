Pajhwok Services

Pine nuts export protocol signed with China: MoF

Business & Economics

Parwez Karokhil
Jun 12, 2018 - 19:26

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): Afghan pine nuts will be exported to Chinese markets under a protocol signed between the two countries on the sidelines of the recent Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, a statement said on Tuesday.

The statement from the Ministry of Finance (MoF) to Pajhwok Afghan News said the protocol was signed between Afghan ambassador to China Janan Musazai and Chinese customs department officials in the presence of Finance Minister Eklil Hakimi during the 18th meeting of the heads of states of the SCO in China's coastal city of Qingado.

The statement added both the sides hailed the protocol as a step forward in promotion of trade between the neighboring countries. The statement said the two sides would work closely to provide facilities for increasing Afghan exports to Chinese markets.

