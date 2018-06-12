Some Afghan interpreters allowed to resettle in UK

KABUL (Pajhwok): Some Afghan interpreters having served with British troops will be allowed to resettle in the United Kingdom, the CNN reported on Monday.

In line with an amended relocation policy, the ex-interpreters, who served in southern Helmand province from 2006 onwards, can resettle in Britain with spouses and children.

The number of visas issued under the changed scheme would increase to 200, according to British authorities’ estimates.

In a Daily Mail write-up, Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson hailed the interpreters as the "unsung heroes" who stood shoulder to shoulder with UK forces on the battlefield.

"I cannot be clearer in expressing our nation's eternal appreciation to these brave individuals who regularly risked life and limb to help defeat our enemies and protect us from terrorists," he wrote.

PAN Monitor/mud