Pajhwok Services

SMS News Service

Photo Service

Previous Pause Next

Election Coverage

Special Mining Page

Afghan Peace Process Special Page

Addvertise With Pajhwok

Click Here for more information

Daily Newsletter

Language
Sending Time (GMT / Kabul time)

Suggest a Story

Pajhwok is interested in your story suggestions. Please tell us your thoughts by clicking here.

Unfit Indian pacer Shami ruled out of historic Test

Sports

Unfit Indian pacer Shami ruled out of historic Test

By
Pajhwok Monitor
On
Jun 12, 2018 - 08:25

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): Indian pacer Mohammed Shami has been ruled out of the team that will take on newcomers Afghanistaninfo-icon in the one-off for the one-off Test starting from June 14.

The speedster failed the YoYo fitness test on Monday, paving the way for Delhi’s bowler Navdeep Saini, the Press Trust of India reported.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Navdeep Saini as Mohammed Shami’s replacement in the Indian Test team against Afghanistan,” it said, citing an Indian board statement.

A senior Indian board official said Karun Nair and Hardik Pandya were the two best performers in the YoYo Test with scores of above 18.

Shami, 27, has lately been injury-prone and accused of domestic violence by his spouse. He has bagged 110 wickets in 30 Tests.

Wicket-keeper batsman Sanju Samson, who also failed the fitness test, was replaced by former India U-19 captain Ishan Kishan.

PANinfo-icon Monitor/mud

Tags: 

Related Article

Test against India: Mujeeb has a trick up his sleeves
India Test: Afghanistan’s training session cut by rain
Sporting track promised for Afghan-India Test
Rashid Khan to shine in Test match as well, hopes Inzamam
Test against India seen as a high moment for Afghans
  • 202 reads

Add new comment

Advertisement

Advertisement

Twitter Update