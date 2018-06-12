Unfit Indian pacer Shami ruled out of historic Test

KABUL (Pajhwok): Indian pacer Mohammed Shami has been ruled out of the team that will take on newcomers Afghanistan in the one-off for the one-off Test starting from June 14.

The speedster failed the YoYo fitness test on Monday, paving the way for Delhi’s bowler Navdeep Saini, the Press Trust of India reported.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Navdeep Saini as Mohammed Shami’s replacement in the Indian Test team against Afghanistan,” it said, citing an Indian board statement.

A senior Indian board official said Karun Nair and Hardik Pandya were the two best performers in the YoYo Test with scores of above 18.

Shami, 27, has lately been injury-prone and accused of domestic violence by his spouse. He has bagged 110 wickets in 30 Tests.

Wicket-keeper batsman Sanju Samson, who also failed the fitness test, was replaced by former India U-19 captain Ishan Kishan.

