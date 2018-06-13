Ghani pledges efforts to extend ceasefire with Taliban

PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): Efforts would be undertaken to stretch the temporary ceasefire with the Taliban and steps taken to create an enabling environment for reconciliation, President Ashraf Ghani has promised.

At a meeting with Pakistan Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa in Kabul on Tuesday, he stressed bilateral initiatives and continuity of the processes to achieve objectives.

The army’s media wing said Gen. Bajwa held a one-on-one meeting with Ghani and engaged in delegation-level discussions on issues of bilateral interest.

A statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Bajwa visited Kabul in response to the Afghan president's invitation. He also met Chief Executive Abdullah and US commander Gen John Nicholson.

The army chief congratulated Afghanistan on recent peace initiatives -- a reference to the week-long ceasefire with the Taliban announced by Ghani.

"[The COAS] wished these steps gain more of permanence, ultimately leading towards enduring peace," ISPR statement said.

Ongoing efforts for reconciliation in Afghanistan and the measures needed to check the rise of the militant Islamic State (IS) group and drug trafficking came up for discussion

The army chief hoped the recently-concluded Afghanistan Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Stability (APAPPS) would lead to more cooperation and coordination between the two countries.

Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua, Director General of ISI Naveed Mukhtar, the Pakistan Ambassador to Afghanistan and other senior officials accompanied the COAS.

The Afghan delegation was comprised of National Security Advisor Hanif Atmar, National Directorate of Security officials and senior ministers.

In talks with Resolute Support commander, Bajwa said Pakistan desired the US and NATO forces success in their mission and wanted them to leave behind a stable Afghanistan.

