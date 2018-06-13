Pajhwok Services

No complacency in Test against Afghanistan: Rahane

By
On
Jun 13, 2018 - 16:11

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): India, the number one Test side in the worldinfo-icon, would show no complacency in the one-off Test against Afghanistaninfo-icon, skipper Ajinkya Rahane said on Wednesday.

"We are not going to take Afghanistan lightly. They have a decent team... bowlers are good," he told reporters on the eve of the historic Test for the war-torn country.

NDTY quoted the stand-in captain as saying his side could not afford to take anyone for granted because cricket was a funny game. They would be ruthless, he warned.

He added: "We are going to focus on our strengths, our positives. We respect Afghanistan as our opponent but it's important for us to go out there and give more than our 100 percent."

Rahane, captaining India in the absence of Virat Kohli, admitted there was no room for complacency in cricket and the hosts would be ruthless.

On the other hand, Asghar Stanikzai claims his spin bowlers, led by teen sensation Rashid Khan, is better than the Indian trio of Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav.

But Rahane refused to be judgmental, hailing the Indian spinners as experienced. "Every member of their team believes their side is good, that their bowling attack or their batting unit is much better."

It would be an honour for every Indian player to be part of the match, he remarked, calling the event Afghanistan's big moment on the cricket field.

PANinfo-icon Monitor/mud

