Pajhwok Services

SMS News Service

Photo Service

Previous Pause Next

Election Coverage

Special Mining Page

Afghan Peace Process Special Page

Addvertise With Pajhwok

Click Here for more information

Daily Newsletter

Language
Sending Time (GMT / Kabul time)

Suggest a Story

Pajhwok is interested in your story suggestions. Please tell us your thoughts by clicking here.

1st session belongs to India -- thanks to Dhawan

Sports

1st session belongs to India -- thanks to Dhawan

By
Javed Hamim Kakar
On
Jun 14, 2018 - 12:19

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): The first session of the Chinnaswamy Stadium Test in Bengaluru truly belonged to India, thanks to a breezy hundred by opener Shikhar Dhawan.

On day 1 of the historic event, Dhawan emerged the first-ever Indian batsman to smash a century before lunch and lift the worldinfo-icon’s best Test side.

India won the toss and opted to bat first on the green-looking surface. Afghan bowlers failed to make any impact in the first session, as Dhawan looked in a rather punishing mood.

Rashid Khan, conceding runs at an economy rate of 6.16 runs per over, was also hit ruthlessly, Dhawan raced to his 7th century in the 26th over of the innings, according to Business Standards.

Without losing any wicket, India smashed 158 at lunch. Murali Vijay was on 41 *not out) and Dhawan 104, leaving Afghanistaninfo-icon to rethink their strategy for their first Test.

Ajinkya Rahane, the Indian captain, said: "It's important to start well after coming off the IPL. It is a historic moment for Afghanistan, I'm really excited."

His Afghan counterpart Asghar Stanikzai said: "A very proud moment. All guys have first-class experience. Insha Allah, we will do well. Maybe the first one hour it will be a good wicket for bowling..."

Afghanistan: Mohammad Shahzad, Javed Ahmadi, Rahmat Shah, Asghar Stanikzai (capt), Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Nabi, Afsar Zazai (wk), Rashid Khan, Yamin Ahmadzai, Wafadar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

India: Murli Vijay, Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara, KL Rahul, Ajinkya Rahane (capt), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav.

mud

Tags: 

Related Article

5 Afghans cricketers will be centre of attention
Afghan skipper exudes confidence & excitement
Bengaluru Test from today; Afghans eye dream start
No complacency in Test against Afghanistan: Rahane
Ex-English skipper gives Afghan squad valuable tips
  • 675 reads

Add new comment

Advertisement

Advertisement

Twitter Update