1st session belongs to India -- thanks to Dhawan

KABUL (Pajhwok): The first session of the Chinnaswamy Stadium Test in Bengaluru truly belonged to India, thanks to a breezy hundred by opener Shikhar Dhawan.

On day 1 of the historic event, Dhawan emerged the first-ever Indian batsman to smash a century before lunch and lift the world ’s best Test side.

India won the toss and opted to bat first on the green-looking surface. Afghan bowlers failed to make any impact in the first session, as Dhawan looked in a rather punishing mood.

Rashid Khan, conceding runs at an economy rate of 6.16 runs per over, was also hit ruthlessly, Dhawan raced to his 7th century in the 26th over of the innings, according to Business Standards.

Without losing any wicket, India smashed 158 at lunch. Murali Vijay was on 41 *not out) and Dhawan 104, leaving Afghanistan to rethink their strategy for their first Test.

Ajinkya Rahane, the Indian captain, said: "It's important to start well after coming off the IPL. It is a historic moment for Afghanistan, I'm really excited."

His Afghan counterpart Asghar Stanikzai said: "A very proud moment. All guys have first-class experience. Insha Allah, we will do well. Maybe the first one hour it will be a good wicket for bowling..."

Afghanistan: Mohammad Shahzad, Javed Ahmadi, Rahmat Shah, Asghar Stanikzai (capt), Hashmatullah Shahidi, Mohammad Nabi, Afsar Zazai (wk), Rashid Khan, Yamin Ahmadzai, Wafadar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

India: Murli Vijay, Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara, KL Rahul, Ajinkya Rahane (capt), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav.

mud