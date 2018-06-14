On the eve of Eid, 184 HIA prisoners released

KABUL (Pajhwok): One hundred and eight four inmates affiliated with the Hezb-i-Islami Afghanistan (HIA) were released from prisoners on Thursday, but still over 3,500 prisoners of the group remain behind the bars in different jails.

The HIA fought over a decade against the government and foreign forces in the country before signing a historic peace deal with Ghani-led government last year.

Col. Shah Mir Ahmad Por, prison communication in-charge, said another 250 HIA inmates would be set free soon in line with the presidential order.

Addressing reporters during the release of the inmates, he said of 250 inmates, 86 were released from Bagram jail and 98 from Pul-i-Charkhi jail today and another 66 would be freed soon after necessary procedure.

Senior HIA member Ghairat Baheer, who was speaking on the occasion, welcomed the prisoners’ release and said so far 500 HIA inmates had been released in four phases.

Nasratullah Safari, head of the joint commission on government-HIA peace agreement, said: “People should not be worried about the release of these prisoners as four types of guarantee have been sought from the prisoners to ensure they would not return to their past activities.”

Pamir Safi, one of the released inmates, said he was sentenced to six years in jail over political activities and was released after spending three years and four months in prison.

He said he had not been involved in armed struggle against the government in the past and would work for strengthening peace in the country in future.

