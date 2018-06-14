Pajhwok Services

Taliban's splinter group promises protecting major projects

Security & Crime

Taliban’s splinter group promises protecting major projects

By
Javed Hamim Kakar
On
Jun 14, 2018 - 12:30

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): A Talibaninfo-icon splinter group, led by Mullahinfo-icon Rassoul, has welcomed the ceasefire and promised protecting major development projects across the country.

In his Eid message, Mullah Rassoul congratulated the Afghans on the religious festival and condemned the ongoing conflict and the presence of foreign forces in the country.

He said worldinfo-icon’s major powers were stationed in Afghanistaninfo-icon. But only Afghans bore the brunt of the conflict, the commander added.

Without naming any country, he asked foreign intelligence networks not to send Afghans to war in the Middle East. Recently, Iran sent Afghan nationals to Syria and Iraq.

He welcomed the ceasefires by the government and Taliban. He called on his fighters from his faction to avoid killing innocent people.

“Defence of Afghanistan is our duty. Afghan and Islam are red lines for us and we will never compromise on it,” he added.

Rassoul promised protecting major projects like the Tajikistan, Afghanistan, Pakistaninfo-icon and India gas pipeline and other schemes in the country.

