1 killed, 4 hurt as rival candidates clash in Parwan

Security & Crime

1 killed, 4 hurt as rival candidates clash in Parwan

By
Farid Tanha
On
Jun 15, 2018 - 19:29

CHARIKARinfo-icon (Pajhwok): Five bodyguards belonging to two potential election candidates suffered casualties during an armed clash in Jablas Saraj district of central Parwan province on Friday, the district chief said.

Abdul Shakoor Qudosi told Pajhwok Afghan News the clash took place between security guards of two aspirant candidates in the Wolesi Jiga elections in Manara area soon after Eidul Fitr prayers.

He said one person was killed and five others wounded on both sides, naming the candidates as Ghulam Haider Jilani and Noor Mohammad Sikandar.

Sikandar lost one guard to the clash and his two other guards were wounded while Jilani’s two guards sustained bullet wounds.

Parwan police chief Brig. Gen. Abdul Mehfooz Walizada confirmed the incident to Pajhwok Afghan News and said police were investigating.

