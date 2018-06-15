On Eid, Ghani appeals for lengthier truce

KABUL (Pajhwok): President Ashraf Ghani on Friday congratulated the nation on the occasion of Eidul Fitr that marks the end of the holy Islamic month of Ramadan and on the first-ever historic ceasefire in the country’s conflict.

In his address to the nation, Ghani used the holiday to appeal for a lengthier cease-fire and called for the Taliban come to the negotiating table instead of returning to the battlefield.

The Taliban agreed to the cease-fire that took effect at midnight Friday and lasts through the three-day holiday.

A statement from the Presidential Palace quoted the president as asking the Taliban leadership to say “yes” to the calls of the nation for durable peace in light of ulema ’s fatwa .

He said the government announced unilateral ceasefire with the Taliban in respect to the fatwa of religious scholars. The president confirmed both the warring sides remained adherent to the ceasefire since 12am last night.

“I congratulate the nation on the first ever truce in our recent history, not only this but every step that prevents the blood from being shed is welcomed,” the president said.

He said millions of Afghans supported the ceasefire and yesterday some respected women who were emotionally charged marched in the capital of eastern Nangarhar province to demand permanent truce.

The Afghan leader said there was consensus among the Afghans about peace and the nation was ready to keep continue the peace process at any cost and the government was ready to take multifaceted measures based on the nation’s determination.

Ghani cited the youth from Helmand, who have been on a foot journey from the southern province to the central capital with the message of peace, as an example of the growing demand for an end to the conflict.

The president said the Helmand youth were about to reach Kabul after walking hundreds of kilometers, urging Kabul residents to welcome the peace activists.

ma