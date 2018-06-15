Insecurity keeps Nangarhar singers in economic constrains

JALALABAD (Pajhwok): Folk singers in eastern Nangarhar province say insecurity has badly affected their business, particularly in districts.

They say signing and music events remain limited to Jalalabad City, the provincial capital, and nearby some districts, leaving them economically vulnerable.

Inside an old market in Malang Jan Watt of Jalalabad City, some offices of folk singers are open.

They say the rent of these dark offices is low therefore they have been there waiting for customers.

One among these signers is Sarwan Munawar, the son of a famous musician Monawar Ustad. He inherited the musical office from his father. His two nephews are also working with him

The economic situation of all of them is terrible but Sarwan Munawar is the one who loves music and has many viewers. He often goes to wedding parties and sings there.

“The main problem to our profession is insecurity in districts. In the past, we would attend wedding parties in Khogyani, Shinwari, Chaparhar and other districts, but now our demand there has declined,” he said.

Monawar added currently local musicians could only travel to Behsud, Dara-i-Noor, Sararud, Khewa districts and Jalalabad City.

Gul Ahmad Wali, another musician, expressed similar views and added local music could not be promoted until singers economic problems were addressed.

Ustad Mena Gul, head of the Singers Union, said local artists had been struggling economically and the reasons were insecurity and inception of mobile musical system also known as DJ.

In the past, people used to get signers with them and awarded 20,000 to 30,000 afghanis but now they bring DJs at the cost of 5,000 afghanis.

Aurang Samim, head of the information and cultural affairs, said in the past the government had not paid salary to any musician and it was not responsible to pay them salaries in future as well.

The past government provided salaries to some singers who were experienced and associated with the Nation Radio Television, he explained.

Referring to insecurity in districts, Samim said it was people’s choice to take signers to their weddings or not.

