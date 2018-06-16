Pajhwok Services

Ghani confirms death of Pakistani Taliban leader

Governance & Politics

Ghani confirms death of Pakistani Taliban leader

By
Javed Hamim Kakar
On
Jun 16, 2018 - 01:21

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): President Ashraf Ghani on Friday confirmed the death of Pakistani Talibaninfo-icon leader Mullahinfo-icon Fazlullah in a drone strike in eastern Kunar province, calling it a "great step toward building trust" between Kabul and Islamabad.

Ghani tweeted he had spoken with Pakistaninfo-icon's caretaker Prime Minister Nasirul Mulk and Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, "and confirmed the death of Mullaah Fazlullah." "His death is the result of tireless human intel led by Afghan security agencies," Ghani said.

The president said he urged the Pakistani leaders to take practical steps for bringing the Afghan Taliban to the negotiating table. He further said the Pakistani prime minister and the army chief congratulated him on the success of the ceasefire and called it a great achievement that both sides observed the ceasefire with full compliance.

Earlier US military officials told media that the strike targeted Mullah Fazlullah , a "designated terrorist organization," in a drone operation on June 13 in Kunar province, close to the border.

