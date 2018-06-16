Logar departments owe 23m afs in unpaid power bills

PUL-I-ALAM (Pajhwok): Government departments, including the governor’s office and police headquarters, in central Logar province default on electricity bills amounting to 23 million afghanis, officials say.

Noorudin Stanikzai, Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS) head for Logar, told Pajhwok Afghan News on Tuesday that 42 provincial public offices were refusing to pay their electricity bills.

According to his information, the defaulting authorities include the governor’s house, police headquarters, the attorney’s office, the provincial council (PC), the provincial National Directorate of Security (NDS ), agricultural, education , border, disables, martyrs and social affairs department and rural and rehabilitation department.

He said the power utility was struggling with payment of salaries to its own staff due to the non-payment of electricity bills.

Stanikzai said the provincial government departments owed 23 million afghanis in unpaid electricity bills over the past few years, with the governor’s house and the police headquarters among leading defaulters.

He said they had asked consecutively all the defaulting departments to clear their arrears, but in vain.

He said they supplied power to 25,000 families against 6.5 afghanis per kilowatt compared to 17 afghanis per kilowatt to government departments.

Shamshad Larawi, the governor’s spokesman, confirmed the issue and said besides the governor’s house a number of other departments defaulted on power bills.

“We are not denying their right but most of the defaulted money belongs to former officials,” he said, adding the ministries did not issue funds to their provincial departments for payment of electricity bills, thus creating the problem.

He said the issue had been shared with the authorities concerned and efforts were ongoing to resolve it.

On the other hand, police spokesman Shapur Ahmadzai rejected their department had defaulted on electricity bills.

He said the new police headquarters’ building was constructed in 2011 and since then they had been using their own generators. He said no electricity lines of DABS had been connected to the police headquarters building.

However, he said the previous police headquarters, the traffic department and the 1st, 2nd and 3rd police stations might be defaulters.

