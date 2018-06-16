Pajhwok Services

NATO backs Ghani's ceasefire extension order

Security & Crime

NATO backs Ghani’s ceasefire extension order

By
Javed Hamim Kakar
On
Jun 16, 2018 - 20:54

KABUL (Pajhwok): US and NATOinfo-icon forces in Afghanistaninfo-icon on Saturday declared their support for President Ashraf Ghani’s extension in the ceasefire with the Talibaninfo-icon and his offer to begin peace talks.

A statement from NATO’s resolute support mission (RSM) said: “As US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said “we support President Ghani’s offer to extend the cease-fire and begin peace talks.”

“As President Ghani emphasized in his statement to the Afghan people, peace talks by necessity would include a discussion of the role of international actors and forces.  The United States is prepared to support, facilitate and participate in these discussions.”

The statement said the cease-fire with the Taliban did not include US counterterrorism efforts against ISIS-K, Al-Qaeda, and other regional and international terrorist groups.

Earlier today President Ghani ordered security forces to extend their ceasefire with the Taliban and urged the rebels to reciprocate.

