Unarmed Taliban allowed entry to Kabul amid truce

KABUL (Pajhwok): Waving their white flag, a number of Taliban militants though unarmed entered the Afghan capital Kabul on Saturday after being allowed by government authorities amid an ongoing truce between the warring sides.

The government and the Taliban have announced ceasefire in respect to the religious festival of Eidul Fitr that marks the end of Ramadan , sending waves of hopes among the war-weary Afghans.

On Saturday, the day two of Eid, Afghan security forces allowed some unarmed Taliban members to enter the capital city and meet people. The development comes a day after cheering Afghan soldiers and Taliban militants posed for selfies and exchanged Eid greetings in several areas.

Hashmat Stanikzai, advisor to the 101 Asmai Zone police headquarters, told Pajhwok that a number of government opponents were allowed to enter Kabul through the Arghundi gate in Paghman district. The rebel fighters surrendered their weapons before entering the city and the weapons would be given them back on leaving.

Video clips on social media show a number of militants with white flags in their hands stand together with Afghan security forces on Kota Sangi bridge in Mirwais Maidan area of Kabul.

ma