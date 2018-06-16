Pajhwok Services

SMS News Service

Photo Service

Previous Pause Next

Election Coverage

Special Mining Page

Afghan Peace Process Special Page

Addvertise With Pajhwok

Click Here for more information

Daily Newsletter

Language
Sending Time (GMT / Kabul time)

Suggest a Story

Pajhwok is interested in your story suggestions. Please tell us your thoughts by clicking here.

Unarmed Taliban allowed entry to Kabul amid truce

Security & Crime

Unarmed Taliban allowed entry to Kabul amid truce

By
Azizullah Hamdard
On
Jun 16, 2018 - 17:32

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): Waving their white flag, a number of Talibaninfo-icon militants though unarmed entered the Afghan capital Kabul on Saturday after being allowed by government authorities amid an ongoing truce between the warring sides.

The government and the Taliban have announced ceasefire in respect to the religious festival of Eidul Fitr that marks the end of Ramadaninfo-icon, sending waves of hopes among the war-weary Afghans.

On Saturday, the day two of Eid, Afghan security forces allowed some unarmed Taliban members to enter the capital city and meet people. The development comes a day after cheering Afghan soldiers and Taliban militants posed for selfies and exchanged Eid greetings in several areas.

Hashmat Stanikzai, advisor to the 101 Asmai Zone police headquarters, told Pajhwok that a number of government opponents were allowed to enter Kabul through the Arghundi gate in Paghman district. The rebel fighters surrendered their weapons before entering the city and the weapons would be given them back on leaving.

Video clips on social media show a number of militants with white flags in their hands stand together with Afghan security forces on Kota Sangi bridge in Mirwais Maidan area of Kabul.

ma

 

Tags: 

Related Article

1 killed, 4 hurt as rival candidates clash in Parwan
On the eve of Eid, 184 HIA prisoners released
Logaris in trouble as Taliban ban telecom services
58 detained over electoral offensives countrywide: AGO
Woman killed in Faryab celebratory firing
  • 459 reads

Add new comment

Advertisement

Advertisement

Twitter Update