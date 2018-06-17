HPC wants Government-Taliban truce be extended

KABUL (Pajhwok): The High Peace Council (HPC) on Sunday welcomed the government and the Taliban ’s truce and demanded the two sides to begin direct peace talks.

Addressing reporters here on the third day of Eid-ul-Fitr, HPC Chairman Karim Khalili said the joint appearance of security forces and the Taliban in the past three days was unique and unprecedented in the in the past 40 years.

Khalili congratulated the government and the Taliban for the historic truce and demanded both sides to extend it.

Today is the last day of mutual ceasefire. On Saturday President Ashraf Ghani announced to extend the government declared ceasefire beyond the fifth day of the Eid but the Taliban have not yet responded.

“See the situation and change in the past three days, people had opened their hugs for the Taliban which showed their desire and interest for peace,” said the HPC chairman.

When asked about the Taliban flag being hoisted in cities and other places, Khalili said: “The Taliban who distance from the politics of war they can hoist their flag everywhere.”

HPC Secretary Akram Khapalwak said the government and Taliban ceasefire and the past three days movements showed there was common consensus for peace and stability in the country this common consensus existed in people and security forces.

He said some circles within the Taliban and government existed who created hurdles on the way of peace but it was the responsibility of people specially the youth to stand against these people and not allow a handful people prefer their interest on national interest.

He also asked the Taliban to honour public dreams and respond positively to the ceasefire offer.