Nangarhar woman creates work opportunities for 3,000 more women

JALALABAD (Pajhwok): Sharifa Ahmadzai, a widow and deputy head of Carpet Weavers Association in the eastern zone of the county, has helped generated work opportunities for 3,000 women , including 60 men.

She had gone through up and downs in her life but never given up and now owned a carpet weaving company of Ali Sohail in the eastern zone.

She told Pajhwok Afghan News during an exclusive chat that she understood the problems faced by widows therefore she hired most widows and venerable women at work.

She launched her struggles 23-years back when her husband was killed in a traffic accident and had to look after her three sons and two daughters.

She never allowed her children to suffer from the loss of their father and began weaving carpet and her journey arrived at the stage where she provided work opportunities for around 3000 people.

“I learned carpet weaving before marriage, then I lived in Herat when I shifted to Nangarhar her husband died and there was no other hop. I began weaving carpet and now thousands and women working with me,” she said.

My elder son is disabled but educated, my second son is doctor and third is attorney general. All my daughters are educated and married,” she said.

Sharifa now has the carpet weaving company of Ali Sohail which had been registered with the government in 2007 and nearly 3,000 people had been working in the company.

She added men workers are all disabled people while among the women most are widows.

She said they have no access to the international market from where they could earn more profit.

Sharifa asked the government to help her to access foreign markets directly. She also asked women to work and not to depend on others.

