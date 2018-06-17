Strong commitment, government stability essential for peace: Ghani

KABUL (Pajhwok): President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani has hailed the sacrifices of security forces and assured them promotion and more investment to improve their capabilities.

“Peace could be achieved through strong commitment of the people and stable government thus we have the courage and ability to do so,” he said.

Ghani who is also the commander in chief of the armed forces visited headquarters of Special Police Force Unit here and awarded them one month additional salary.

The president added all mega infrastructure projects would be accelerated with the establishment of peace in the country. The President also thanked the Interior Ministry for its efforts to decline the threats.

The president assured that families of the victims would be paid special attention and a list in this regard had been completed.

Interior Minister Wais Barmak said situation in all 34 provinces of the country had been monitored and things were under control.

He reaffirmed that Special Police Force Unit was committed to render every sacrifices and serve the country.

nh