Security & Crime

Helmand peace activists arrive in Kabul after 37 days of walk

Javed Hamim Kakar
Jun 18, 2018 - 10:52

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): Peace activists coming all the way from southern Helmand province on their feet arrived in capital Kabulon Monday after 37 days of walk.

The activists would address a gathering in Eidgah mosqueinfo-icon. The foot journey began after a suicide attack killed 16 people including children and wounded 33 others in Lashkargah on March 24.

Sit-ins were held in various provinces in support of the peace movement, but drew little attention for the warring sides.

In his Eid address, President Ashraf Ghani on Friday urged Kabul residents to warmly welcome the peace activists from Helmand upon reaching the central capital.

