Helmand peace activists reach Kabul in 37 days

KABUL (Pajhwok): Peace activists coming all the way from southern Helmand province on foot on Monday reached the capital Kabul after walking for 37 days.

The activists would address a gathering in Eidgah mosque . The foot journey began after a suicide attack killed 16 people including children and wounded 33 others in Lashkargah on March 24.

Sit-ins were held in various provinces in support of the peace movement, but drew little attention for the warring sides.

In his Eid address, President Ashraf Ghani on Friday urged Kabul residents to warmly welcome the peace activists from Helmand upon reaching the central capital.

