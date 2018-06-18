Why Rashid Khan fail in test against India?

KABUL (Pajhwok): Cricket Expert AAkash Chopra has written that Afghan legspin bowler Rashid Khan bowled the Twenty – Twenty style game which made him unsuccessful in the historic first test against India played in Bangalore last week.

“In Tests, you need to focus on one stock delivery and use the variation only occasionally. The art of bowling six balls in an over in almost the same spot is the first requirement to succeed in Tests,” he wrote in an analysis piece published in the ESPN cricinfo.

It was only later on the first day that Rashid started bowling a lot of legspin deliveries and only few googlies. Also, bowling different variations too often makes it impossible to set the field, for unlike in T20 cricket, you need to pack one side in Tests and have few boundary riders

The value of patience in Test cricket, for both batting and bowling, can never be overstated he wrote.

The key to Rashid's success in T20, like for most other successful bowlers in the format, was not bowling two identical deliveries on the trot.

The idea in the shortest format is to keep the batsman guessing by mixing it up almost every ball. In the first two sessions on the first day of the Test, Rashid did exactly that, and it didn't work.

Why the field placements did not work?

Rashid has always bowled to a spread-out fields in T20 cricket, which meant that some good shots, and many relatively loose balls, only went for singles. It doesn't work like that in Test cricket, where every loose ball is put away for a boundary.

Since Rashid doesn't pause in his delivery stride, he has a tendency of bowling a little short once in a while, and these short balls are dispatched for boundaries in Tests because of the lack of protection in the deep.

Rashid and Afghanistan started with an overly attacking field, which resulted in a lot of runs being scored off him. His economy was over seven per over in the first session.

In addition to the loose balls and attacking field, the change in the batsmen's mindset also contributed to making him a slightly lesser force. In T20 cricket, the situation forces batsmen to make a move, and they are compelled to manufacture shots. Since time is not of the essence in Tests, batsmen are happy to wait for the bad ball to come their way, and that seemed to have forced Rashid to try a little too hard.

Afghanistan lost the first test against India by an innings and 262 runs.

nh