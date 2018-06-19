Peace convoy from Helmand welcomed in Kabul

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Meshrano Jirga and female civil society activists welcomed the peace convoy from southern Helmand province upon reaching central capital Kabul on Tuesday.

Initially a seven member group of youth started walking from Lashkargah towards Kabul 38 days ago and reached Kabul on Tuesday to a warm reception.

On their way to Kabul, the convoy participants, whose number grew after many in other provinces joined them, held meetings with armed Taliban , tribal elders, common people and arrived in Kabul after walking for 38 days.

Tens of women activists from civil society organizations welcomed the convoy at Chaman-i-Hozuri in capital Kabul and offered them flowers in admiration of their effort.

Farozan Rasuli, head of Women Peace and Democracy Organisation (WPDO), said: “We have come here to welcome our brothers who walked hundreds kilometers to promote peace. We want to tell them that women activists are with them in their cause.”

She asked the warring parties to put down their weapons and embrace peace “so the country gains stability and prosperity”.

Rabea Seddiqui, member of the Women Social Network, also welcomed the peace activists from Helmand. She asked all the people to come together and jointly work for peace.

Khyber Iqbal, a member of the peace convoy from Helmand, who arrived on foot in Kabul after walking for 38 days, said their volunteer peace movement would continue until their voices were heard and peace established in the war-torn country.

He said they planned to establish a protest tent in front of Pakistani, Russian, US and UN missions in Kabul and would remain there place until these countries took practical steps for peace in the county.

Senate Deputy Chairman Mohammad Alam Eyzidyar announced support to the peace convoy and said the movement represented what desired the entire nation.

He hoped the effort of Helmand youth would yield result and peace would be established in the country.

