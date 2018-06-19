Policemen among 7 dead in Nangarhar assault

JALALABAD (Pajhwok): Two border police personnel and five Taliban insurgents have been killed during a clash in the Khogyani district of eastern Nangarhar province, an official said on Tuesday.

Attaullah Khogyani, the governor’s spokesman, told Pajhwok Afghan News Taliban militants coordinately stormed border police check-points late on Monday night and the clash was lasting till 4:00am this morning.

Two policemen and thee Taliban also wounded in the firefight.

Irfanullah, a resident of the area, also confirmed the clash but had no information about causalities.

Taliban have not yet commented about the incident.

Pk/nh