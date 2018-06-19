Security talks: Atmar leaves for Islamabad again

KABUL (Pajhwok): At the head of a high level delegation, National Security Advisor Hanif Atmar has once again left for Pakistan to hold talks with Pakistan civil and military leaders, an official said Tuesday.

Interior ministry spokesman, Nasrat Rahimi, wrote on Facebook page that Interior Minister Wais Ahmad Barmak and National Directorate of Security (NDS ) Chief Masum Stanikzai were among Afghan officials accompanying Atmar.

He said the Afghan delegation would talk with Pakistani authorities about peace and ceasefire.

Before his trip to Pakistan, Atmar also talked with his Saudi Arabia counterpart about peace and ceasefire on telephone.

Mds/ma