Taliban say released Afghan soldiers with Eid gifts

GHAZNI CITY (Pajhwok): Taliban militants have released six Afghan soldiers before abducting them for a few hours from a ceremony celebrating the ceasefire in Andar district of southern Ghazni province, an official said Tuesday.

The Taliban took away the six Afghan National Army service members from the ceasefire ceremony in Sultan Bagh locality of the district on Monday.

But the soldiers were released by their captors late Monday night, said Mohammad Arif Noori, the Ghazni governor’s spokesman.

He told Pajhwok Afghan News the militants had released the ANA soldiers but did not return their tank and some weapons.

The Taliban also confirmed the issue. The group’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, said the ANA soldiers had joined the rebels by on their own free well.

“The mujahideen gave each soldier dresses and 20,000 afghanis cash for Eid and sent them back home. The ongoing propaganda in this regard is not true,” Mujahid said.

After the government announced a week-long ceasefire with the Taliban before Eidul Fitr and the rebels also announced a three-day truce that ended yesterday.

In many parts of the country, government forces and Taliban affiliates were seen greeting each others on Eid and offering Eid prayers together.

pk/ma