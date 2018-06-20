Afghanistan to play test match against Australia in 2020

KABUL (Pajhwok): Australia to play the only test match against Afghanistan in 2020, according to the Future Tour Programme (FTP) released by the world cricket body.

In 2020 as they will also witness the return of New Zealand cricket team to the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) for the Boxing Day Test for the first time in 30 years, says the International Cricket Council (ICC) media release.

According to the reports in cricket.com.au, Australia will face Afghanistan at home during their summer of 2020-21 before the four-Test series against India. The Kiwis are also set to visit down under for the Christmas -New Year period in 2019-20 to play Tests. It will be their first appearance in Boxing Day Tests since 1987 in Melbourne.

Also, the five-Test Ashes series will be preserved under the new Championship structure with Australia to tour the UK in 2019 and England to reciprocate in 2021-22. According to the new Test Championship/ ODI League Table guidelines, the international summer in Australia has to feature a maximum of five Test matches and six ODIs per season.

