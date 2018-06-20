Kabul welcomes efforts at reducing water challenges: CEO

DUSHANBE (Pajhwok): Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Abdullah Abdullah has said the reduction in potable water is a serious challenge for the international community, particularly for developing countries.

Abdullah, who delivered his speech at the international conference “Water for Sustainable Development” in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, on Wednesday thanked Tajik president Emomali Rahmon for organizing and hosting the important conference.

The CEO said the reduction in potable water had become a serious challenge for the world, naming climate change, increasing population and environment pollution as main factors that add to water problems.

He said Afghanistan was one of the countries with least water reservoirs while climate change had resulted in melting of snow resources, draught and water pollution.

According to statistics, Afghanistan’s population will double in 2050 and water related problems will worsen, Abdullah said.

“We have created a coordination unit at the chief executive office to follow sustainable development,” he said.

He said the Afghan government welcomed any programs and steps towards reducing water related challenges in the region and the world and that Kabul would not hesitate from contributing its efforts and cooperation in this regard.

Tajikistan president Emomali Rahmon thanked the guests who attended the conference and said: “Water is the reason we are alive and joint efforts in this regard can ensure life on the earth.”

He said climate change, unnecessary use of water and lack of world’s and regional attention to water related problems gave birth to more challenges.

Leaders of Turkmenistan and Pakistan also addressed to the conference and stressed protection of water sources, prevention of water pollution and unnecessary use.

