Pakistan hands over security personnel to Afghanistan

PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): Two Afghan security personnel, who had crossed into Pakistani, have been handed over to Afghanistan , the military said.

The Inter-Services Public Relations said the soldiers were handed over to Afghan border officials by the Frontier Corps authorities at the Chaman border as a goodwill gesture.

The Afghan army personnel were identified as Hayatullah and Latifullah. They had been taken into custody in Muslim Bagh and Pishin areas by Pakistani security forces a few months ago.

Latifullah belongs to the Afghan National Army and Hayatullah is from the border security force. Both had crossed into Pakistan and were arrested by FC.

The serving Afghan National Army and Afghan Border Police members were returned on humanitarian grounds as a goodwill gesture, the ISPR added.

pr/mud