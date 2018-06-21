Pajhwok Services

Pakistan hands over security personnel to Afghanistan

Security & Crime

By
S.Muddasir Ali Shah
On
Jun 21, 2018 - 10:35

PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): Two Afghan security personnel, who had crossed into Pakistani, have been handed over to Afghanistaninfo-icon, the military said.

The Inter-Services Public Relations said the soldiers were handed over to Afghan border officials by the Frontier Corps authorities at the Chaman border as a goodwill gesture.

The Afghan army personnel were identified as Hayatullah and Latifullah. They had been taken into custody in Muslim Bagh and Pishin areas by Pakistani security forces a few months ago.

Latifullah belongs to the Afghan National Army and Hayatullah is from the border security force. Both had crossed into Pakistaninfo-icon and were arrested by FC.

The serving Afghan National Army and Afghan Border Police members were returned on humanitarian grounds as a goodwill gesture, the ISPR added.

