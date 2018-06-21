President Ghani talks peace push with politicians

KABUL (Pajhwok): President Ashraf Ghani has asked political figures and parties to come up with their plans regarding the peace process and the ceasefire with Taliban , a statement from the Presidential Palace’s media office said on Thursday.

The statement said President Ghani held a meeting with politicians and representatives of political parties at the Presidential Palace on Wednesday evening.

The political figures and representatives of the parties urged Islamic world clerics to play a crucial role in advancing the Afghanistan peace process.

They praised the Afghan government’s ceasefire with the Taliban as a bold initiative and vowed to play their part in strengthening the peace process.

They also shared their views with the president who asked political figures and parties to give him their plans about peace promotion.

He also stressed continuation of consultations with tribal elders and political figures across the country.

pk/ma