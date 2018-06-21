Pajhwok Services

Tajikistan vows increased power export to Afghanistan

Governance & Politics

Tajikistan vows increased power export to Afghanistan

By
Painda Hikmat
On
Jun 21, 2018 - 20:39

DUSHANBE (Pajhwok): Tajikistan president Emomali Rahmon during a meeting with CEO Abdullah Abdullah has promised to increase electricity export to Afghanistaninfo-icon in near future, an official said on Thursday.

Faridon Khwazon, media advisor to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), told Pajhwok Afghan News that the Tajikistani president held out the promise while meeting Abdullah on Thursday.

He said Emomali Rahmon thanked Afghanistan’s support for Tajikistan programs and policies about water management.

Abdullah thanked the Tajikistan president for organizing and hosting the important gathering and congratulated his country on successfully holding the Water for Sustainable Development conference.

He said Afghanistan wanted to have strong relations between with Tajikistan and his country was indebted to Rahmon for his support to Afghanistan in every situation.

The CEO added he signed different Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with the Tajikistani prime minister during their meetings.

Emomali Rahmon urged increased economic cooperation and commercial deals between the two neighbors.

He promised increase in electricity export to Afghanistan and wished practical steps regarding CASA-1000 project.

The Tajik president also demanded extension of railway link between the two countries and building of new and standard routes connecting the central Asian nations.

