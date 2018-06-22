Pajhwok Services

India outlaws Al-Qaeda, Islamic State affiliates

Security & Crime

ارشيف

By
Pajhwok
On
Jun 22, 2018 - 09:07

PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): The Indian government has outlawed Al Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and the Afghanistaninfo-icon-based Islamic State in Khorasan Province (ISKP).

The home ministry banned the insurgent outfits under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for promoting terrorism in India and attempting radicalisation and recruitment of youth.

"Al-Qaida in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), a terrorist organisation which has committed acts of terrorism in neighbouring countries, has been encouraging terrorist acts … in the Indian sub-continent,” the ministry alleged.

The Times of India, citing a ministry notification, said the ISKP, an Afganistaninfo-icon-based affiliate of ISIS, was a terrorist organisation that encouraged terrorism in the region.

The group has been committing terrorist acts to consolidate its position by recruiting youth for 'global jihadinfo-icon' and to achieve the objective of establishing its own 'caliphate' by overthrowing elected governments.

PANinfo-icon Monitor/mud

