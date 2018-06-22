NATO chief all praise for Afghan peace initiatives

KABUL (Pajhwok): President Ashraf Ghani’s peace initiative is an encouraging move in Afghanistan , where an Eid ceasefire was observed for the first time in nearly 20 years, the NATO secretary-general says.

Speaking at an event in London on Thursday, Jens Stoltenberg welcomed the Eid ceasefires announced by the administration of President Ghani and the Taliban . It was the first truce in the country in nearly two decades.

“Again, they have a long way to go, but it is encouraging that there is at least some real attempts to create a framework for a reconciliation process, and that we have seen the first ceasefire ever in the conflict in Afghanistan,” he said.

Both sides build on that initiative, the NATO chief suggested, indicating the alliance would stay in Afghanistan to achieve piece, because the Taliban had to understand that they would never win on the battlefield.

“As long as we convey and show by staying that they will not win on the battlefield, we will train, assist and advise and fund the Afghan forces. Then they will at some stage understand that they will achieve more around a negotiating table than on the battlefield,” he remarked.

Stoltenberg also referred t a host of problems in Afghanistan, including the Taliban, ISIS, implementation of reforms and administrative corruption. Addressing the challenges was necessary, he added.

“I think we have to also recognise that there has been some progress, partly the fact that NATO has been able to end our combat mission and hand over the responsibility for security in Afghanistan to the Afghans themselves. That’s a great achievement,” he continued.

During the combat mission, he recalled, Taliban attacks were to be handled by British, Danish or Norwegian soldiers. Now the Afghan soldiers themselves repel, or respond to, such assaults.

NATO has transformed its presence in Afghanistan from a big combat operation to conducting training, assisting and advising the Afghan forces. He commended the Afghans security personnel as professional, committed and competent.

PAN Monitor/mud