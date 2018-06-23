Kandahar International Airport lacks elemental facilities

KANDAHAR CITY (Pajhwok): Residents of this southern province complain the Kandahar International Airport lacks many facilities and services, leaving a lot to be desired.

Flight delays, disappearance of luggage, dirty environment, drug trafficking and non-availability of basic facilities have damaged the airport’s reputation.

Ghulam Hazrat, a resident of the provincial capital, told Pajhwok Afghan News the airport was known inside and outside the country. But it still lacks standard facilities.

Besides existing issues at the terminal, several problems exist in the transportation section as well, he noted.

Getting to the airport from far-flung areas of the city is no easy task, according to Hazrat, who said people preferred to travel by road.

Travelers have been complaining of security searches and a sub-standard power system. During biometric scans, electricity vanishes into thin air, with passengers forced into waiting for the electricity to be restored.

Hazrat said the canteen inside the airport poor was also in shabby condition. It is not worth visiting particularly in the winter season when passengers could not sit there.

He asked the authorities concerned to work for improving services at the so-called international airport because -- a globally known facility which has slipped into a state of neglect.

Darakhshan Hameedzai, another resident of Kandahar City, said he felt ashamed of calling the airport an international facility, which did not have even elemental facilities.

He said upgrades to the airport were promised so many times. But the commitments are yet to be honoured. Repairs of the air-conditioning system, fans, chairs, loudspeakers, electronic stairs and other facilities are yet to be undertaken.

nh/mud