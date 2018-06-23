Pajhwok Services

Legendary boxer Holyfield may arrive in Kabul

Sports

By
Javed Hamim Kakar
On
Jun 23, 2018 - 19:39

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): Legendary US boxer Evander Holyfield may arrive in Kabul in coming days to support local sportsmen, the Afghan envoy to the US said Saturday.

Hamdaullah Mohib said he spoke to Holyfield on the phone and discussed with him his forthcoming trip to Afghanistaninfo-icon and his support for the Afghan sportsmen.

Meanwhile, Afghan free fighter Ahmad  Wali Hotak during his trip to the US held meeting with the former heavyweight champion.

Hotak wrote on his social media account that Holyfield observed him while training and supported him.

“This is a great honor for me and Afghanistan that the worldinfo-icon’s famous boxer has expressed optimism about my training and Afghanistan’s sportinfo-icon,” wrote Hotak.

nh/ma

Tags: 

