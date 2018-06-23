Saudi Imams pray for peace in Afghanistan

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Imam of Harmain Sharifain, in his Friday sermon, prayed for lasting peace in Afghanistan, the Saudi media reported on Saturday.

Sheikh Abdul Rahman Al-Sudais presented extended greetings to all Muslims and emphasised the enforcement of the Islamic law and promotion of Muslim brotherhood.

The Imam prayed for Afghanistan’s stability, wishing the Afghans all success in bringing peace to their country --wrecked by decades of war.

He welcomed the Eid ceasefires, the first in almost two decades, and urged the truce extension. The prayer leader also called on the Afghans to work for their country’s stability.

He said the oil-rich kingdom and its people had always been supporting Afghans. King Salman bin Al-Aziz had renewed his support for reconciliation in Afghanistan, he noted.

On the other hand, Sheikh Abdullah bin Abdul Rahman Al-Baijan, the Masjid-ul-Nabawi Imam, also welcomed the ceasefire and prayed for peace in the war-hit country.

He called on the Afghan government and the insurgents to prevent bloodshed of civilians and pave the ground for stability.

