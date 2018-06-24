Pajhwok Services

Helmand activists stage sit-in outside UN office

Society

Helmand activists stage sit-in outside UN office

By
Naheed Bashardost
On
Jun 24, 2018 - 20:30

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): Members of the Helmand peace march on Sunday erected a protest tent in front of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistaninfo-icon (UNAMA) office in Kabul, demanding greater cooperation of the mission in ensuring peace in Afghanistan.

The peace activists were chanting slogans “we want peace”’ “what is the advantage of all these offices with high security costs in Afghanistan” “war and killing Afghans should end.”

They sat on the ground in front of the UNAMA office and said they wanted their wishes to come true.

Khyber Iqbal, talking on behalf of the peace movement, said with their protest they wanted to press countries which could play effective role about peace in Afghanistan.

He said the Helmand peace marchers wanted to ask UN member countries involved in the war in Afghanistan to take practical action for ending the conflict and ensuring peace in the war-torn country.

He said their protest in front of UNAMA office would continue for three days before being extended to the embassies of Pakistaninfo-icon, Iran, Russia and the US.

Iqbal said the Talibaninfo-icon had told them they should ask foreigners, particularly the US, to pave the ground for peace instead of asking the Taliban to do so.

Ceasefire, choosing a place for negotiations between the government and the Taliban, establishing a joint government and agreeing over a schedule for withdrawal of foreign forces from Afghanistan are the demands of Helmand peace marchers.

With their strength growing, initially a seven member group of youth started walking around 700 kilometers from Lashkargah, the capital of southern Helmand province, towards Kabul 38 days ago and reached Kabul on June 18 to a warm reception.

On their way to Kabul, the convoy participants, whose number grew after many in other provinces joined them, held meetings with armed Taliban, tribal elders and common people.

President Ashraf Ghani also met them in Chaman-i-Huzuri Stadium in Kabul and supported their movement for peace.

