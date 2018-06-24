Pajhwok Services

Indian premier wishes Afghan cricketers success

Sports

Indian premier wishes Afghan cricketers success

By
Pajhwok Monitor
On
Jun 24, 2018 - 13:11

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday wished the Afghan cricket squad success in their future matches, praising their recent performances.

Afghan and Indian players would continue to exhibit the sportsman spirit they showed during their one-off Test earlier in the month, he was quoted as saying by ANI news agency.

In a radio address to the nation, Modi extolled the Indian cricket team’s gesture. "The Indian team did something exemplary. What does a winning team do after receiving the trophy?

“The Indians, while receiving the trophy, warmly invited the Afghan team to pose together for photographs. This is an example of sportsmanship," he recalled.

Modi also referred to President Ashraf Ghani's tweet, in which he said the Afghans were proud of their hero Rashid Khan. “I'm also thankful to our Indian friends who created a platform for our players to showcase their skills."

While extolling Rashid's performance against India and in the latest edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the premier extended his best wishes to the Afghans for scaling new heights.

"Sportsinfo-icon are a great medium for the integration of societyinfo-icon. It is also a great medium to find out talent. I congratulate India and Afghanistaninfo-icon and hope they will keep playing the game with sportsman spirit," Modi added.

