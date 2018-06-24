Never been coached in life, says Rashid Khan

KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan ’s leg-spin sensation Rashid Khan says has never been coached in his life and faced family opposition to become a cricketer.

Rashid Khan, talking to Cricbuzz Harsha Bhogle about his early days, he said his parents wanted to see him become a doctor.

“When I wanted to play cricket, my mother and father did not allow me to play, some of my siblings did not allow either,” Rashid recalled.

Harsha Bhogle, while interviewing the Afghan start, held his hand and told him his hand was as harder like that of Pakistani all-rounder Shahid Afridi.

Khan replied: “We are both Patan whoe work hard with their elders and parents in fields and they go through many difficulties throughout their life so their hands become hard and strong.”

Rashid Khan said he had worked with his father and brothers in fields. While living in Pakistan as refugees, Rashid’s elder brothers used to watch cricket but he was small and unable to understand the game.

“I was an intelligent student at school and wanted to become a doctor. I would get 5fth position in class,” he said.

He said he returned to Pakistan in 2010 and passed the under 19 cricket trial in the first stage.

His earlier life was difficult in Afghanistan due to lack of facilities for cricket and there was no interest for the game among people, Rashid said.

The T20 star player said in his childhood his brothers used him to field on the boundary and never gave him a chance to bat or bowl.

Referring to his bowling style, the leg spinner said no trainer or coach had taught him his bowling skill and the technique, adding that international coaches only advised him about physical training and fitness.

“I asked spin bowling Coach Murrli Daran during the IPL to teach the skill of slow bowling but he told me that I have a natural talent and I don’t need to be trained,” he said.

According to Rashid Khan, all international coaches had advised him to continue bowling in line with his own skills and qualities.

nh/ma