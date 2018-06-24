Peace marchers to erect tents in front of foreign embassies

KABUL (Pajhwok): Peace marchers from southern Helmand province accuse the Taliban of disappointing the nation by rejecting their call for truce.

The peace caravan, coming all the way from Helmand on foot, arrived in capital Kabul on Monday after a 38-day trek. President Ashraf Ghani met them and accepted their demand by extending the ceasefire for another 10 days.

Mohammad Khyber Iqbal, an organiser of the march from Helmand to Kabul, told a press conference at a mosque here on Saturday they had not yet received a response from Taliban.

He said they had explained their demands again and again; fortunately, the president had unilaterally extended the truce with the insurgents.

Iqbal said: “The Taliban, who observed the truce during the three days of Eidul Fitr, had disappointed the Afghan nation by returning to the battlefield.”

People were aware of the fact that foreign circles were involved in fuelling the war and preventing peace in Afghanistan , he said, adding they would set up tents in front of US, Pakistan , Russian and Iran embassies.

He blamed these countries for meddling in Afghanistan’s internal affairs. Despite multiple odds, Iqbal promised struggling for peace and stability.

The marchers, having received a voice message from Taliban, want the fighters to accept their call through a formal statement.

“Turn by turn, we will erect tents in front of each embassy for three days and contact officials from the country concerned,” he explained.

Their demands include an immediate ceasefire, selection of a peace centre, formation of a joint government involving the warring parties and a timeline for withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan.

The peace marchers said the Afghan government had accepted some of their demands and the Taliban should also positively respond to their calls.

