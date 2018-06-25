7 Taliban killed, 6 women of a family wounded in Kandahar

KANDAHAR CITY (Pajhwok): One policeman and seven Taliban militants have been killed and six women of a family wounded as result of separate incidents of violence in southern Kandahar province, an official said on Monday.

The provincial police spokesman told Pajhwok Afghan News the insurgents stormed security check-posts in the Tanabachi locality of Shah Walikot district late on Sunday night.

He said seven Taliban insurgents and a policeman were killed and three policemen and five fighters wounded in the ensuing clash.

According to another report, six women of a family were wounded as result of a mortar shell fired by Taliban in the Arghandab district of the province on Sunday. The Taliban have not yet commented on either of the incidents.

pk/mud