Around 5 million ID cards distributed countrywide

Governance & Politics

Around 5 million ID cards distributed countrywide

By
Khawaja Basir fitri
On
Jun 25, 2018 - 22:06

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): Around five millions hand-written National Identity Cards (NICs) have been distributed to people so far as part of the newly-launched nationwide process to facilitate people to participate in the upcoming polls.

However, the process had not been smooth in 18 provinces due to problems and difficulties, said  Rohullah Ahmadzai, spokesman for the Central Statistic Organisation (CSO).

He said so far around five million NICs had been distributed and the process would continue until July 22.

But Taimour Sharan, deputy head of the Independent Directorate of Local Governance (IDLG), on Monday told the lower house that as of May 6, some 1.9 million people received ID cards, showing a huge difference in the numbers.

“Though IDLG don’t have a direct role in this process, yet according to the agreement signed between different government institutions, the IDLG is obliged to facilitate Tazkera distribution teams, which we did.”

He said the Tazkera distribution process went smoothly in 16 provinces of the country. however, the teams faced problems in Ghazni, Paktia, Paktika, Zabul, Farah, Helmand, Sar-i-Pul, Badakhshan, MaidanWardak, Logar, Faryab, Laghman, Hera, Ghorinfo-icon, Kunduz, Nimroz and Nangarhar provinces.

Maidan Wardak, Logar, Faryab, Laghman, Herat, Ghor, Kunduz, Nimroz and Nangarhar are provinces where security threats are high.

