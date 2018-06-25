Pajhwok Services

US soldiers heading to Afghanistan given tearful sendoff

Governance & Politics

Pajhwok Monitor
Jun 25, 2018 - 11:07

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): As soldiers of an army reserve unit from the US state of Georgia headed to Afghanistaninfo-icon, families and relatives gave them a tearful sendoff, a TV channel reported.

The army reserve unit from South Fulton County left for Afghanistan following a departure ceremony in East Point, said Channel 2 Action News on Sunday.  

One woman at the ceremony was quoted as saying: "You hate to see them leave, but it's for the best. We know they're going to do their jobs well. I'm proud of my son-in-law, so I know he's going to do well."

American Legion Post 294 of Powder Springs and Post 111 of Dallas escorted the unit to Hartsfield Jackson International Airport after the departure ceremony, the channel added. 

