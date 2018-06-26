Afghan officials, Taliban likely to meet in Baku

LABUL (Pajhwok): Representatives of the Afghan government and Taliban are expected hold peace talks in the capital of Azerbaijan this week, a news report said on Tuesday.

The two sides, which observed an unprecedented Eid ceasefire, would meet on the sidelines of a meeting of the International Contact Group on Afghanistan .

According to the Azeri Press Agency, the meeting will be held in Baku on June 28 Deputy Foreign Minister Hekmat Khalil Karzai will join the talks.

Last week, President Ashraf Ghani invited the leader of the radical Taliban movement, Hibatullah Akhundzada, to hold direct talks on a ceasefire for a year.

The Taliban have so far refused to extend the ceasefire with the government, as activists in Kabul are urging the UN and Afghanistan’s neighbours to help restoring peace.

PAN Monitor/mud