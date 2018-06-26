NDS official gunned down in Farah City

FARAH CITY (Pajhwok): Unidentified gunmen shot dead an intelligence official in western Farah province on Tuesday morning, a public representative said.

The National Directorate of Security (NDS ) official, Yasin Khan, came under attack in his vehicle from armed motorcyclists in Farah City, the provincial capital, said Gul Ahmad Faqiri, a member of the provincial council.

He told Pajhwok Afghan News the incident took place close to the NDS office at around 8:30am. He provided no further details.

Nasir Mehri, the governor’s spokesman, confirmed the incident and death of the intelligence official, saying the assailants had managed to flee.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the assassination.

