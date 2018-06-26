Pajhwok Services

SMS News Service

Photo Service

Previous Pause Next

Election Coverage

Special Mining Page

Afghan Peace Process Special Page

Addvertise With Pajhwok

Click Here for more information

Daily Newsletter

Language
Sending Time (GMT / Kabul time)

Suggest a Story

Pajhwok is interested in your story suggestions. Please tell us your thoughts by clicking here.

NDS official gunned down in Farah City

Security & Crime

NDS official gunned down in Farah City

By
Benyamin Bariz
On
Jun 26, 2018 - 16:19

FARAH CITY (Pajhwok): Unidentified gunmen shot dead an intelligence official in western Farah province on Tuesday morning, a public representative said.

The National Directorate of Security (NDSinfo-icon) official, Yasin Khan, came under attack in his vehicle from armed motorcyclists in Farah City, the provincial capital, said Gul Ahmad Faqiri, a member of the provincial council.

He told Pajhwok Afghan News the incident took place close to the NDS office at around 8:30am. He provided no further details.

Nasir Mehri, the governor’s spokesman, confirmed the incident and death of the intelligence official, saying the assailants had managed to flee.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the assassination.

sa/ma

Tags: 

Related Article

Faryab tops list of conflict-related displacement
Taliban see peace movements as ‘foreign conspiracy’
Kabul district police officials fired, introduced to attorneys
7 Taliban killed, 6 women of a family wounded in Kandahar
Nangarhar: 6 Daesh militants dead in NATO airstrikes
  • 206 reads

Add new comment

Advertisement

Advertisement

Twitter Update