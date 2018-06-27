Ailing journalist from Balkh seeks help for treatment

MAZAR-I-SHARIF (Pajhwok): Mursal Azizi, a journalist from northern Balkh province, has been suffering from cancer for four years and seeks assistance for medical treatment.

Photos and videos of the 22-year-old journalist have appeared on social media over the past two years. People are generally concerned at her illness.

This Pajhwok reporter met Mursal and her family and discussed her disease and economic situation. She hosted programmes on a private radio before being attacked by cancer. Both her legs were paralysed.

“Initially, I had a tumour in my back. However, I didn’t care for some time. Later on, I visited a doctor but there was no relief. Then I went to Islamabad and Kabul for treatment. Both my legs became paralysed after three surgeries,” she explained.

Physicians confirmed her treatment was impossible in Afghanistan and Pakistan . Doctors told her nerves had been damaged during the surgeries and her treatment was possible only in India.

Teacher Najia Qazizadah, mother of the 22-year-old, called her daughter’s disease an agony that had broken her back. “She is a talented and hard-working woman.

“Besides doing her job, Azizi would help me with house chores. But now she is hospitalised,” said Najia, looking at a photograph of her daughter. Her only wish is her daughter’s recovery.

Mohammad Hashim, 50, father of Mursal Azizi, claimed doing all he could for her treatment. “I have taken her to Kabul and Islamabad visited so many other hospitals and bought a lot of medicine. Although doctors assured she would recover, but her condition is deteriorating.”

Although he had spent all his wealth, the man said his journalist daughter was unlikely to regain health . Some doctors told him his daughter’s treatment was possible in India. “This involves a lot of money that I don’t have.”

Hashim urged the philanthropists to help him treat Azizi, whose colleagues characterised her as a talented and brave young woman.

Mehnaz Moazin, who worked three years together with the ailing woman, told Pajhwok Azizi was a skilled host of radio programmes on ethnic issues. The radio had many listeners.

She described Azizi as punctual despite suffering from a serious ailment like cancer. She asked her employers to support the journalist at this critical time in her life.

Ghulam Rassoul, an official at the Balkh Civil Hospital, believed Azizi’s legs would have suffered no paralysis if she had got satisfactory medical care at an initial stage.

He explained a back tumour could be removed through surgery, but the patient could be paralysed for life in case of negligence

But Mursal Azizi is still optimistic of regaining health as a result of Allah’s blessing and prayers from her compatriots.

sa/pk