Pajhwok Services

SMS News Service

Photo Service

Previous Pause Next

Election Coverage

Special Mining Page

Afghan Peace Process Special Page

Addvertise With Pajhwok

Click Here for more information

Daily Newsletter

Language
Sending Time (GMT / Kabul time)

Suggest a Story

Pajhwok is interested in your story suggestions. Please tell us your thoughts by clicking here.

Eid truce may lead to long-term peace: US envoy

Governance & Politics

Eid truce may lead to long-term peace: US envoy

By
Mohammad Halim Karimi
On
Jun 27, 2018 - 19:58

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): US ambassador to Afghanistaninfo-icon John Bass on Wednesday called the Talibaninfo-icon’s three-day Eid ceasefire “a sign of hope” for end to the conflict and establishment of durable peace in the country.

The US envoy was addressing the second national summit of USAIDinfo-icon Womeninfo-icon Partnership Development or Women Promote program in Kabul. He said the US was committed to supporting Afghan women and strengthening them for positive changes in Afghanistan.

He said women’s presence in decision-making process and exchange of views with others might be a matter of concern for some circles but their presence was needed in every sphere of life.  Bass continued humans did not accept change quickly, it needed time and space.

About the Afghanistan peace process, the envoy said recent developments showed change was imminent. No one could think of truce during Eid and those having fought taking photos, eating together and stopping fighting for a specific period, he said.

Bass added the people of Afghanistan suffered for decades from fighting, violence and displacement. He said all citizens of Afghanistan had the right to live in peace.

The envoy said the US would support those Afghans who believed in co-existence, peace and honourable life.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Abdullah Abdullah said the truce was a positive step but lesson should be learnt from it. He said before the announcement of truce all political forces should have been consulted.

“The Taliban while entering Kabul city saw new things which they did not believe, I hope the Taliban would have realized the change.”

Referring to Women Promote Program, the CEO dubbed it a great example of converting a view into practice and enabling women to manage things themselves.

He said a low number of women had registered to contest the district council elections, calling for awareness creating in this regard.

nh/ma

Tags: 

Related Article

Helmand activists threaten to close UNAMA office
Attacks inside Afghanistan launched from 'safe havens in its neighbourhood': India
Ghani ready for negotiations with Taliban anywhere
Wolesi Jirga session prorogued as MPs trade barbs
UN sees unique opportunity for peace in Afghanistan
  • 293 reads

Add new comment

Advertisement

Advertisement

Twitter Update