Eid truce may lead to long-term peace: US envoy

KABUL (Pajhwok): US ambassador to Afghanistan John Bass on Wednesday called the Taliban ’s three-day Eid ceasefire “a sign of hope” for end to the conflict and establishment of durable peace in the country.

The US envoy was addressing the second national summit of USAID Women Partnership Development or Women Promote program in Kabul. He said the US was committed to supporting Afghan women and strengthening them for positive changes in Afghanistan.

He said women’s presence in decision-making process and exchange of views with others might be a matter of concern for some circles but their presence was needed in every sphere of life. Bass continued humans did not accept change quickly, it needed time and space.

About the Afghanistan peace process, the envoy said recent developments showed change was imminent. No one could think of truce during Eid and those having fought taking photos, eating together and stopping fighting for a specific period, he said.

Bass added the people of Afghanistan suffered for decades from fighting, violence and displacement. He said all citizens of Afghanistan had the right to live in peace.

The envoy said the US would support those Afghans who believed in co-existence, peace and honourable life.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Abdullah Abdullah said the truce was a positive step but lesson should be learnt from it. He said before the announcement of truce all political forces should have been consulted.

“The Taliban while entering Kabul city saw new things which they did not believe, I hope the Taliban would have realized the change.”

Referring to Women Promote Program, the CEO dubbed it a great example of converting a view into practice and enabling women to manage things themselves.

He said a low number of women had registered to contest the district council elections, calling for awareness creating in this regard.

nh/ma