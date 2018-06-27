Opportunity for peace must be seized, Saikal tells UNSC

WASHINGTON (Pajhwok): Ensuring genuine implementation of the Afghanistan -Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity is a key factor behind the success of the ongoing peace process, a top Afghan diplomat told the UN Security Council on Tuesday.

Other important factors in the success of the peace process included strengthening Afghan unity, keeping people informed and involved at all stages and effective management of future ceasefires and negotiations, he said.

Afghanistan’s Permanent Representative Mahmoud Saikal added: “We need to further improve regional and global consensus on the international effort in Afghanistan.”

During an open Security Council debate on Afghanistan, Saikal said it was imperative that the zeal for peace was based on the political, social and diplomatic efforts, coupled with security considerations, which should only aim to strengthen unity and stability.

“We must make sure that opportunities for peace are seized, not lost or turned into new challenges. This will only be possible by ensuring that the overall outcome conforms to the wishes and expectations of Afghans, across the full spectrum of society ,” he argued.

Ensuring transparency at all stages of the peace process and preventing any misuse would remain important. Saikal continued, saying peace efforts must complement and reinforce social cohesion and consensus on other national issues.

Presenting the latest report of the UN secretary-general, UNAMA head Tadamichi Yamamoto told the Security Council that the Afghan people’s genuine demand for peace, must not be ignored.

In recent weeks, he noted, the country had been experiencing a politically dynamic period amid a series of events that demonstrated both possibilities of peace and enduring structural obstacles.

In her remarks, Pakistan Ambassador Maleeha Lodhi said her country always advocated for a negotiated settlement, which was the only viable solution to end the Afghan conflict.

Welcoming President Ghani’s offer of talks with the Taliban without preconditions, Lodhi said the opportunity should be seized to help promote durable peace. The onus rested on the parties directly involved, she believed, promising Pakistan would do all it could to assist the process.

India’s Syed Akbaruddin said those supporting the terrorists targeting Afghanistan had not been deterred. Despite efforts, some elements were providing sanctuaries to terrorists such as the Taliban, the Haqqani Network , ISIL, Al-Qaida, Lashkar-e-Toiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad, he alleged.

The same safe havens that sheltered Mullah Omar had also sheltered Osama bin Laden, he claimed, emphasizing terrorism in Afghanistan was not a local problem.

Amy Noel Tachco of the United States welcomed the Afghanistan President’s “serious efforts” to end the conflict, but condemned the Taliban’s refusal to accept an extended ceasefire.

Recalling the Eid ceasefire, she said if Afghans could pray together, they deserved a respite from Taliban violence that was longer than a weekend.

The United States called on the Taliban to enter into peace talks without preconditions. It is incumbent on those parties with close ties to that group to use their influence to bring it to the negotiating table, she asserted.

mud