UN sees unique opportunity for peace in Afghanistan

KABUL (Pajhwok): Recent Eid ceasefires, the first in nearly 20 years, and preparations for parliamentary elections in October represent positive changes in Afghanistan , says the UN’s top diplomat in the country.

The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) head, briefing the Security Council on Tuesday, admitted key political events of peace and elections were far from assured but there were unprecedented opportunities to make progress.

Social media channels were flooded with photos of representatives from the two sides embracing each other, as Taliban fighters were allowed to return to their hometowns, Tadamichi Yamamoto told the council.

Despite these developments, a government proposal to extend the ceasefire was not reciprocated by the extremist group, which returned to the battlefield after the unprecedented truce, he regretted.

Since the Taliban’s goal was to end the presence of foreign troops in Afghanistan, they had rejected direct talks with the government in Kabul, he said, calling for dialogue among all parties.

“What we have learned is that the Afghan government and the Taliban have command and control over their troops. Afghans, including Taliban fighters, clearly want peace. It is also clear that President Ghani is taking courageous steps to seek peace through talks,” he added.

Ordinary Afghans have begun setting up tents in around 20 provinces, where they protested for peace. In early June, a group of 2,000 religious scholars met in Kabul and suicide bombings against the teaching of Islam.

He went on to refer to preparations continue for parliamentary elections in October this year and presidential elections in early 2019. So far, more than 7 million people have registered to vote in the elections.

The UN has provided 23 international experts to work alongside the Independent Election Committee, with additional technical advisers currently being recruited. Civil society representatives have also committed to monitor proceedings at polling stations.

The Security Council meeting coincided with the launch of the annual flagship report by the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC). It showed global opium production reached a record high in 2017, largely driven by Afghanistan.

Yamamoto pointed to the threat posed by drought in the north and west of the country. Wheat harvests last year were nearly 60 per cent below the five-year average, and the 2018 crop is expected to be even lower.

