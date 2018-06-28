8 killed as bomb targets peace meeting in Logar

PUL-I-ALAM (Pajhwok): At least eight people including a woman were killed and four others wounded when a bomb targeted a meeting advocating for peace in central Logar province on Thursday.

Col. Fazl Khuda Ibrahimkhel, the spokesman for 203rd Thunder Military Corps told Pajhwok Afghan News that a number of youths were gathered in Khwaja Ismailkhel village of Charkh district demanding peace today noontime.

He said eight people including a woman were killed and four others injured when a bomb was blown up in the meeting. “The dead woman was also pregnant,”

Haji Bismillah Khan, a resident of Khwaja Ismailkhel, said, “Youths and tribal elders had organized a meeting for peace today when targeted by an explosion,”

He also said eight civilians were killed and three others were seriously injured in the incident.

No groups so far claimed responsibility for the attack.

Charkh is one of unstable districts of Logar where telephone services have been cut since two months.

mds