Corruption in MoE to destroy generations: Ghani

Governance & Politics

Corruption in MoE to destroy generations: Ghani

By
Khawaja Basir fitri
On
Jun 28, 2018 - 16:01

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): President Ashraf Ghani on Thursday said corruption in the Ministry of Educationinfo-icon could destroy generations, insisting his government was committed to bringing about transparency in employments at all departments.

Speaking at the launch of collective teacher exam and grade five and six civil servant exam, Ghani said nepotism and connection-based employments was doing away with the balance among citizens while open competition ensured balance among the youth and girls.

“It is our commitment to make transparent the process of recruitment in all public departments,” he said.

The president said corruption in any other department might lead to financial loss, but corruption in the Ministry of Education (MoE) destroyed generations --- a reason the government decided to make as transparent as possible the employment process in the ministry.

Talking to teacher and civil service exam participants, he said: “We are committed to handing over the future of Afghanistaninfo-icon to you, I am sure you will train generations that will bring fundamental changes in Afghanistan.”

He thanked the exam participants and said: “I thank you because your minds and power can train future generations and if you do not believe and do not participate, no process could succeed.”

Ahmad Nader Naderi, head of the Independent Administrative Reform and Civil Service Commission (IARCSC), who was present at the ceremony, said that the collective exam of teachers and civil services was organized in order to prevent interference, political influence and selling of teacher positions and ensuring justice.

He said more than 18,000 vacancies ---for the first time --- were eyed by 280,000 people including 80,000 womeninfo-icon.

The president said women’s participation in the exam was immense as half of the vacancies would go to the gender.

Khwaja Najibullah Omari, higher education minister, termed the collective exam ‘a clear image of justice’ in employment.

He said said similar exams were organized in 33 provinces over the past three months, with 15,000 individuals landing jobs.

Dr. Mirwais Balkhi, acting education minister, termed the collective exam process as transparent and hoped IARCSC would employ qualified persons to different teaching positions.

“A committed teacher can help improve the youth mind and that is the reason their employment should be based on high accuracy”, he concluded.

